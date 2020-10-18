United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County hosting blackjack-themed fundraiser

A virtual fundraising event to benefit the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, sponsored by Michael and Misty Hammer and the Armand Hammer Foundation, will be held Thursday, Oct. 22.

The blackjack-themed event will be livestreamed via Zoom on location from the Hammers' home in the Cayman Islands, according to the announcement.

“Michael and Misty Hammer and the Armand Hammer Foundation have been vital to the success of our organization," said Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Baker. "Their support over the years has helped us open clubs in the Santa Ynez Valley and allowed us to purchase vehicles that have helped to transport youth from very challenging circumstances to and from our facilities for free on a daily basis."

Similar to in-person events held throughout year, such as the annual Carpinteria Kids Auction, Rally 4 Kids, Fall Gala and golf tournaments, attendees are invited to purchase a spot at a table to play random games of blackjack.

Another ticket option is to purchase a table for controlled group blackjack gaming.

All guests will log onto Zoom for an introduction by Hammer, then be separated into randomly assigned virtual game rooms comprised of a table of six people and a live blackjack dealer, according to the event announcement.

The dealer will ask each guest if they want to "stand" or "hit," said Tina Ballue, director of special events with the nonprofit organization.

“It’s a lot of fun. We played as a leadership team as a demo, and everyone was so rowdy," Ballue said. "It felt like a mini team bonding experience. I think our donors are going to love this. It’s very interactive and feels like a party even if we are all apart."