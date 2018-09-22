Two commercial buildings in the Santa Ynez Valley recently changed hands, according to Battaglia Commercial Real Estate, which orchestrated the deals.
The Pintado Building, constructed in 1987 but well-maintained, at the intersection of Alamo Pintado and Viborg roads is “a blue-chip investment property,” said Steven Battaglia, who represented the buyers as well as the sellers on both properties.
The anchor tenant for the fully leased 10,200-square-foot office building is C&D llp, the largest certified public accounting firm in the Valley, which has been located there for more than 30 years, he said.
The former home of the Church of Christ at 264 La Lata Drive in Buellton was also recently purchased.
The 1.9‐acre parcel is zoned RS‐8, which allows it to be subdivided into single-family lots of 8,000 square feet or larger.
“This parcel is in a very nice neighborhood in Buellton and has good development potential, which is why we were able to generate multiple offers,” Battaglia said.
