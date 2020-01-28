The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern joins resort company; 2021 reopening planned
Mattei's Tavern, the Santa Ynez Valley's historic stagecoach stop dating back to 1886, will join California-based resort company Auberge Resorts Collection, the company has announced.

Mattei's will be part of a group of nearly 20 luxury hotels, residences and clubs across three continents managed by Auberge Resorts, and a reopening is planned for 2021. 

Renamed "The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern," the newly refreshed property will feature 67 luxury guestroom and cottage-style accommodations on its 6.5-acre lot in downtown Los Olivos. 

“Auberge has deep roots in California Wine Country that, along with their reputation as the leader in luxury boutique hospitality, make them the perfect partner to manage The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern,” said Brian Strange, local owner and managing partner of The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern. “The Inn has been welcoming guests for generations, and we are excited to introduce a new Auberge guest experience."

According to Dan Friedkin, owner and chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection, a new culinary program will be offered at Mattei's, celebrating the seasonal flavors of Los Olivos, from a coffee bar porch to an open-air restaurant with "a county fair energy."

Co-developed by Santa Barbara-based architecture firm DMHA and AvroKO of Santa Francisco, The Inn will include an outdoor pool with a poolside bar, cabanas and fire pits, a signature spa, and modern indoor-outdoor event spaces designed for weddings and other special gatherings.

“We are delighted to welcome The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern to the Auberge family,” said Friedkin. “The Inn is an incredible heritage property located in one of the most pristine and desirable regions of California’s Central Coast."

To learn more, visit aubergeresorts.com/matteistavern/

Photos: 2021 reopening planned for The Inn at Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivos

 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

