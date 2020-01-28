The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern joins resort company; 2021 reopening planned

An architectural rendering shows updates to be made to Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos. A reopening is planned for 2021.
A field next to Mattei's Tavern is part of a plan to develop the historic stagecoach stop in Los Olivos.
A water tank that once served the engines of the narrow-gauge Pacific Coast Railway at Mattei’s Tavern is scheduled to be preserved in a plan to develop a bungalow-style boutique hotel at the 133-year-old Los Olivos landmark.
A project to develop an upscale cottage-style boutique hotel around Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos is still alive, with the current owners seeking modifications to the development plan.
“Auberge has deep roots in California Wine Country that, along with their reputation as the leader in luxury boutique hospitality, make them the perfect partner to manage The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern,” said Brian Strange, local owner and managing partner of The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern. “The Inn has been welcoming guests for generations, and we are excited to introduce a new Auberge guest experience."
According to Dan Friedkin, owner and chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection, a new culinary program will be offered at Mattei's, celebrating the seasonal flavors of Los Olivos, from a coffee bar porch to an open-air restaurant with "a county fair energy."
Co-developed by Santa Barbara-based architecture firm DMHA and AvroKO of Santa Francisco, The Inn will include an outdoor pool with a poolside bar, cabanas and fire pits, a signature spa, and modern indoor-outdoor event spaces designed for weddings and other special gatherings.
“We are delighted to welcome The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern to the Auberge family,” said Friedkin. “The Inn is an incredible heritage property located in one of the most pristine and desirable regions of California’s Central Coast."
