The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern joins resort company; 2021 reopening planned

Mattei's will be part of a group of nearly 20 luxury hotels, residences and clubs across three continents managed by Auberge Resorts, and a reopening is planned for 2021.

“Auberge has deep roots in California Wine Country that, along with their reputation as the leader in luxury boutique hospitality, make them the perfect partner to manage The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern,” said Brian Strange, local owner and managing partner of The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern. “The Inn has been welcoming guests for generations, and we are excited to introduce a new Auberge guest experience."