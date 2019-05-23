Root 246 and SY Kitchen will battle it out against 12 other Santa Barbara-based restaurants, lounges, and bars for a top-five finalist position in the annual contest that aims to pinpoint the specially crafted cocktail that best embodies the spirit of Santa Barbara.
The public is invited to vote now through June 5. Registration and voting can be done online with a valid email address at http://independent.upickem.net/engine/Welcome.aspx?contestid=502272
The five finalists named, will move on to a live competition on Thursday, June 20 at Santa Barbara's El Paseo Restaurant to be determined by five judges.
Here, the five finalists will prepare their drinks in front of the judges and audience members, according to the contest rules.
The winning establishment's drink will be named "The 2019 Official Drink of Santa Barbara" and will be served at the winner's place of business from July 2019 through June 2020.
Last year's drink winner was the "Biltmore Fuerte" by the Four Seasons Resort.
For questions about the contest, contact contest co-sponsor the Santa Barbara Independent at contest@independent.com.
