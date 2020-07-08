Stollmeyer giving up CEO role at Mindbody

Mindbody founder Rick Stollmeyer will leave his role as chief executive officer of the corporation to become the executive chairman and will be replaced by Josh McCarter, currently president of the board of directors, effective Aug. 1, the company announced Wednesday.
Stollmeyer will continue as a board member, participate in strategic planning and be involved in wellness industry “thought leadership,” the company said on its website.
Chief technology officer Sunil Rajasekar will assume the role of president while retaining his technology responsibilities, and Aaron Stead, current senior vice president of North American sales, will assume the role of chief revenue officer.
Mindbody, headquartered in San Luis Obispo, provides a technology platform to help wellness industry businesses attract and retain customers, schedule appointments and more.
Stollmeyer co-founded Mindbody in his garage in 2001 by combining affordable personal computing technology and the internet to create a desktop software solution for boutique fitness studios.
From there, the company created an integrated web scheduling solution, a cloud-based business management solution and the Mindbody app for consumers.
Mindbody went public in 2015 and was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2019.
