Still going strong: Santa Ynez Valley News advertising exec Claudia Delgado looks forward to the next 20 years

022720 Claudia Delgado

Santa Ynez Valley News Advertising Executive and General Manager Claudia Delgado celebrates 33 years with the newspaper. The company celebrates 94.

 Lisa André, staff

Chances are whether you've called into the Santa Ynez Valley News or stopped by to place an ad, run a fictitious business statement or promote a yard sale, Claudia Delgado has been your point of contact. 

Celebrating 33 years with the Santa Ynez Valley News as of last December, Delgado, 51, will continue to serve the local community as the paper's advertising account executive and general manager.

"Although the Valley News will not have a storefront, I will still be available for any and all questions and advertising needs you might have," Delgado said. "We're your local newspaper and will continue to publish twice a week."

The Santa Ynez Valley News closed its 2nd Street office at the end of February.

Delgado has witnessed the shifting and morphing of a once analog industry – from typewriters to computers, 35mm film cameras to digital photography – and will be part of the Valley News as change continues.

"I have seen so much change," she said, remembering that once the internet hit, everything else went that way. 

Hired as a 19-year-old, wide-eyed secretary in 1987 by then-publisher Peg Johnson, Delgado was eventually given the nudge to cross-train with different departments. She learned to develop film in the darkroom and helped out with the by-hand layout of the semi-weekly Valley paper. 

"I was a young person coming in and I didn't realize what journalism really was. And now looking back, I realize how much I was able to witness," she said.

In 1994, late advertising executive Ronn Iverson saw something in Delgado that she said she had not seen in herself. He took her under his wing and invited her to join the sales department, causing her to permanently retire her darkroom apron and begin building a Rolodex.

"[Ron] was a wonderful mentor. He believed in my potential and knew that I could do the job," she said. "It was hard; people turn you down all the time. He told me I would have to develop thick skin and guided me. I'm grateful to say that I've been successful."

Since then Delgado continues to assist customers, which she regards as friends, with their advertising and informational needs.

"I like that I get to meet people and help them create their ads. I also like that I get to help those businesses bring customers through their door," Delgado said. "I'm thankful for all the relationships I've made and look forward to making. I plan to be here for another 20 years."

On Dec. 1, the Santa Ynez Valley News celebrated 94 years as the community's only newspaper of record. Digital archives spanning several decades can be accessed via syvnews.newspapers.com

Layla Baker with Claudia Delgado

Dunn School seventh-grader Layla Baker, left, and Claudia Delgado, SYVN general manger and advertising executive, measure the depth of an ad in the newspaper during Layla's three-day internship at the Santa Ynez Valley News.
121515 SYVN 90th Delgado, Colone, Christensen

SYV News General Manager Claudia Delgado, who ran darkroom operations when she got her start at the Santa Ynez Valley News, left, leafs through the archives with columnist Ron Colone, middle, and former owner Richard Christensen. 
121515 SYVN 90th Group shot

Former Santa Ynez Valley News reporters, columnists, owners, and longtime Valley News advertising representative Claudia Delgado, top left, gathered at the newsroom last month for a celebration of the paper's 90th anniversary.
121515 SYVN 90th Revelle Delgado

Longtime Santa Ynez Valley News columnist Elaine Revelle combs through the archives with General Manager Claudia Delgado in 2015.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

