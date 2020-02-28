Still going strong: Santa Ynez Valley News advertising exec Claudia Delgado looks forward to the next 20 years

"I have seen so much change," she said, remembering that once the internet hit, everything else went that way.

Hired as a 19-year-old, wide-eyed secretary in 1987 by then-publisher Peg Johnson, Delgado was eventually given the nudge to cross-train with different departments. She learned to develop film in the darkroom and helped out with the by-hand layout of the semi-weekly Valley paper.

"I was a young person coming in and I didn't realize what journalism really was. And now looking back, I realize how much I was able to witness," she said.

In 1994, late advertising executive Ronn Iverson saw something in Delgado that she said she had not seen in herself. He took her under his wing and invited her to join the sales department, causing her to permanently retire her darkroom apron and begin building a Rolodex.

"[Ron] was a wonderful mentor. He believed in my potential and knew that I could do the job," she said. "It was hard; people turn you down all the time. He told me I would have to develop thick skin and guided me. I'm grateful to say that I've been successful."

Since then Delgado continues to assist customers, which she regards as friends, with their advertising and informational needs.