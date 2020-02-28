State of the City speakers say Solvang poised to enter new economic era

Accomplishments in Solvang’s city government, a look at the community’s history, a review of tourism promotion and presentations about the possibilities for economic development were delivered in one of two State of the City programs Friday.
Between 50 and 75 people attended the free morning session that featured the mayor, four individual speakers and a group of Danish students in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building.
It was followed by a $40 ticketed luncheon program in the Root 246 conference rooms that included additional speakers and more information, a city spokeswoman said.
Mayor Ryan Toussaint said the unusual step of offering two State of the City programs was an effort to reach more citizens.
Toussaint outlined accomplishments during the current City Council’s tenure, including reorganizing the Planning and Community Development Department to improve the business approval process and offering amnesty to bring unpermitted improvements into compliance without penalties.
He said the council will begin preparing two-year budgets this year, earmarking $1 million per year to improving and maintaining infrastructure.
Toussaint said the city has completed upgrading Well 22, has completed its water meter replacement program, is implementing a stormwater management master plan, worked out a trade of the city’s excess state water allocation and is moving forward on improvements to the wastewater treatment plant expected to eventually lead to water recycling.
“Water management is a very complicated game,” he said. “We now have a well we can rely on instead of purchasing water from neighbor agencies, which can be very expensive.”
He noted all that has been done without the need to raise utility rates.
“Someday, we expect that will have to happen with the new water treatment plant,” he added.
The city also has instituted traffic calming measures on Viborg Road and Elm Avenue, expanded the Hans Christian Andersen Park trails, brought in 700 goats to eat poison oak, cleared out Alamo Pintado Creek and is looking at ways to revitalize Solvang Park.
Perhaps one of the most eye-opening presentations was made by Jim Knell, chairman of SIMA Corp., which purchased the Petersen Inn seven years ago and turned it into the Landsby.
“What I saw here [then] was a city that … didn’t have a vision for the future,” he said, explaining that partnership between businesses and the city is vital. “We can’t be successful without that partnership.”
Working with the city, Knell said SIMA turned the old inn into a new facility that offers guests an experience and brings them back again.
He said when he bought the inn in 2013, its gross income was a little more than $1 million a year; today, the Landsby’s revenue is nearing $6 million annually.
In 2013, the inn generated $155,000 a year in transient occupancy taxes; that rose to $425,000 in 2019, Knell said. The sales taxes it generated in 2013 were $11,000; in 2019, sales taxes totaled $175,000.
The inn’s payroll in 2013 was $390,000 a year. In 2019, it was about $1.8 million.
Knell said that “means jobs. It means purchasing power for people who live in the area.”
But in addition to achieving success, he said, the Landsby had brought a new demographic to Solvang.
“You do that by creating a culture, a culture that attracts visitors to our city,” he said, noting other hotels are now looking to emulate that.
Knell said he is in the process of turning the PAR office building into a marketplace, where the units are already fully leased by businesses he expects to produce almost $4 million in gross sales a year, which will translate into about $325,000 in sales tax revenue for Solvang.
“The visioning process can create those opportunities, and they’re still here today,” he said.