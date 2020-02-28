State of the City speakers say Solvang poised to enter new economic era

+4 Experts give insights into cannabis economics at annual forum in Solvang Experts in government regulation, compliance, taxation, property acquisition and banking gave insights into the complicated and sometimes unse…

“What I saw here [then] was a city that … didn’t have a vision for the future,” he said, explaining that partnership between businesses and the city is vital. “We can’t be successful without that partnership.”

Working with the city, Knell said SIMA turned the old inn into a new facility that offers guests an experience and brings them back again.

He said when he bought the inn in 2013, its gross income was a little more than $1 million a year; today, the Landsby’s revenue is nearing $6 million annually.

In 2013, the inn generated $155,000 a year in transient occupancy taxes; that rose to $425,000 in 2019, Knell said. The sales taxes it generated in 2013 were $11,000; in 2019, sales taxes totaled $175,000.

The inn’s payroll in 2013 was $390,000 a year. In 2019, it was about $1.8 million.

+3 Solvang reveals its history: Elverhoj Museum announces newly released historical book Elvehoj Museum to host release party to commemorate the publishing of "The Spirit of Solvang" historical book.

Knell said that “means jobs. It means purchasing power for people who live in the area.”

But in addition to achieving success, he said, the Landsby had brought a new demographic to Solvang.

“You do that by creating a culture, a culture that attracts visitors to our city,” he said, noting other hotels are now looking to emulate that.