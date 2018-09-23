Santa Ynez Valley area residents and visitors can bring their animals of all kinds and sizes to St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos on Sunday, Oct. 7, for the annual free Blessing of the Animals.
All ages are invited to begin gathering with their pets, on a lead or in a crate, at 4:30 p.m. on the church lawn at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. to receive a special individual prayer of blessing by the Rev. Randall Day, priest and rector of St. Mark’s, starting at 5 p.m., a church spokeswoman said.
The Blessing of the Animals is conducted in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi near his feast day of Oct. 4 to honor his love for “all creatures great and small,” Day said.
“These creatures are our companions and friends, and we as loving humans can learn from them, especially when it comes to living in the moment,” he said.
“Our pets will never discuss their 10-year strategic plans, and they will never talk about how they regretted eating that last biscuit,” Day explained. “Pets are here to remind us that we are alive now, to be awake and show us life and unconditional love.
“We welcome all residents and visitors to join us in this celebration of the gift of the whole creation."
The casual service will be held outdoors unless inclement weather requires moving it into the church’s Stacy Hall.
If a pet cannot be transported or is otherwise unable to attend, a photograph of the animal can be blessed instead, the spokeswoman said, and children are also welcome to bring their stuffed animals for a blessing.
During the free event, multi-instrumentalist Adam Phillips, founder and director of the Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra, will present a musical performance.
The service will be followed by a complimentary reception with animal treats and water for pets and cheese, wine and other beverages for their humans.
For more information, contact the church office at 805-688-4454 or visit www.SMITV.org