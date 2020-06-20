Solvang visitors applaud Copenhagen Drive closure, retailers divided

He says he is optimistic about Copenhagen's closure, especially given their inside seating capacity was reduced by half since COVID-19 health guidelines were introduced.

Cali Love Wine tasting room associate Khalil Hayes echoed those sentiments, saying the opportunity for more seating is a win for their shop.

"We really like the outdoor seating, even though it's a little less convenient and requires some extra work and upkeep," he said.

With the health guidelines driven by the pandemic, Hayes noted that their already limited capacity had been diminished to less than 25 people.

"As you can tell, we're pretty small," he said. "[Parklets] really help with opening up our capacity."

Although retailers have expressed mixed feelings about the overall success of Copenhagen's closure, visitors say they are enjoying the open street vibe.