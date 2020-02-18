Solvang tourism numbers down slightly in January; seasonal trend, coronavirus, Chinese tariffs among issues

State of the City

The 2020 Solvang State of the City will be held at 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive. Mayor Toussaint will address City accomplishments and introduce upcoming City initiatives, followed by guest speakers. The meeting is open to the public and free to attend.

Afterwards, a ticketed State of the City will be held at Solvang’s Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tickets for the afternoon luncheon event are $35 each and currently on sale at eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-city-luncheon-tickets-93149922927?aff=city . Tickets include lunch. Advance reservations are required.

For questions, contact Angie Aguirre at (805) 419-5666 or events@solvangusa.com.

More information about the events, visit www.CityofSolvang.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/CityofSolvang and @CityofSolvang.