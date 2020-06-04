You are the owner of this article.
Solvang to close Copenhagen Drive to vehicular traffic in support of small business
081517 SYV Pride WILD ART.jpg
Diners eat on the sidewalk outside the Belgian Cafe on Copenhagen Drive in Solvang in 2017.

 Len Wood, Staff

Effective Friday, June 5, one of downtown Solvang's main thoroughfares, Copenhagen Drive, will be closing to vehicular traffic in sections, according to an announcement by the City of Solvang.

With the exception of intersecting cross-streets like First Street, which will remain open to traffic for local access, Copenhagen Drive will be closed to vehicles and opened to foot traffic from Alisal Road to the east, to Second Street to the west.

Closed sections of Copenhagen Drive will sport park-like greenery and strings of lights, and will feature parklets that allow for additional outdoor seating and dining areas. 

According to the City, the temporary street closure comes with support from Solvang’s new Marketing & Tourism Steering Committee, aiming to assist local business while maintaining social distancing guidelines, which aim to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re leaving the space in front of most retail open, so storefronts will now have the option of moving some of their merchandise outside to allow for open-air browsing and shopping," explained Scott Shuemake, President of IDK Events, Solvang’s tourism marketing and events contractor. "The string lights add a sense of intimacy and warmth, which accompanies the general feeling that fresh air provides a safer environment for locals and visitors to enjoy Solvang’s downtown district."

The Copenhagen Drive traffic closures are scheduled to remain in effect until at least July 4, pending any further changes in social distancing guidelines, and public response to the concept, the City stated.

Questions can be submitted to City of Solvang at CityHall@CityofSolvang.com. Additional information will also be posted to SolvangResources.com

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

