Solvang Theaterfest halfway to $4.7M capital campaign goal with gift from Skytt family

The Solvang Theaterfest recently received a contribution of $150,000 from the Hans Skytt Family Charitable Unitrust for the $4.7 million capital campaign, "IMAGINE! Building the Future."

The theater has raised 53% of its $4.7 million goal for the purpose of improving the theater's infrastructure, accessibility and technical capabilities.

As a part of their donation, Ed and Rachek Skytt have opted to name the theater's control booth in memory of their late father, Hans F. Skytt, according to a theater spokesman.

Hans Skytt was born in Solvang to parents Betty R. and Hans C.D. Skytt, in 1920.

He eventually returned to his birthplace with wife Kathryn C. Sweetser after serving in World War II with the United States Army Air Corps. He joined his father — a Danish-trained carpenter considered to be an integral part of the Solvang's establishment — and brother Evald in the family business, the Solvang Mill and Lumber Yard.

Hans Skytt continued to purse other commercial ventures, including the development of the Royal Copenhagen Motel, further building upon his family's legacy.