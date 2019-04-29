Root 246 at Hotel Corque in Solvang has announced their special May culinary menus.
In celebration of feasting for the Kentucky Derby, Cinco de Mayo, and the 89th annual Rancheros Visitadores revelers this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, Chef Crystal “Pink” DeLongpré of Root 246 will prepare a menu of special “Derby Days” offerings from 11 a.m. to closing.
The Derby Days bar menu will include Chef Pink’s iteration of Nashville's hot chicken; a California Central Coast smoked tri-tip sandwich; and dishes like pimento cheese dip, deviled eggs with house bacon, and Mint Julep Tea Cake.
On Sunday, May 12, they will boast a four-course Mother’s Day Brunch menu plus optional spring-appropriate cocktails and refreshers, served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by regular dinner service in the dining rooms starting at 5 p.m.
To view the entire holiday menus or make reservations for the May 12 Mother’s Day Brunch and dinner at Root 246, contact the restaurant directly at 805-686-8681 or visit OpenTable: www.opentable.com/root-246-at-hotel-corque.
Root 246 is located at 420 Alisal Road, Solvang. Free street parking is available, as well as free public lot parking near the restaurant and hotel.