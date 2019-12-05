Nearly a year after raising money for fire victims in Southern California, Violet Quinney, 12, a seventh-grader at Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy Middle School, is at it once again, putting her passion for slime to good use.
According to the teen's mother Julie Quinney, Violet organized and facilitated a 4-hour slime convention, "Solvang Slime Time," on Saturday, Nov. 30, at The Landsby Hotel, uniting enthusiasts for the gooey substance made of glue, borax, sometimes glitter and other creative ingredients.
Quinney said her daughter came up with the community event idea after attending various slime conventions in Northern and Southern California.
"It was a fun afternoon learning about slime and making different varieties of slime," she said. "She thought 'I can help raise awareness and money for pancreatic cancer with this great platform.'"
To honor her late grandmother, Sharon Volk, who lost her battle to pancreatic cancer last year, Violet decided to raise money for the cause.
You have free articles remaining.
While others were lost in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, Violet Quinney, a sixth-grader at Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, was mo…
"My Nana loved my slime, and loved watching me make it," explained the teenager. "I’m excited to be able to raise money to help find a cure for this disease. She would have loved it.”
Part of the proceeds from the convention will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, an organization that helps improve the lives of patients fighting pancreatic cancer, in addition to helping find a cure.
Violet's slime creations can be viewed on Instragram @vqslimes.