Root 246, known for its farm-to-table cuisine and selection of local wines, is the latest local business to shutter in downtown Solvang, a spokesman for the property confirmed Thursday morning.

The restaurant, located on Alisal Road at the former site of Meadows Restaurant, has been closed since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians made the decision to discontinue restaurant operations after purchasing Root 246 in 2007 for an undisclosed amount, according to CEO John Elliott.

"The tribe remains the owner of the property and is exploring leasing the space to an interested party,” he said in a statement.

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the tourist-dependent town has reported a loss of at least five businesses within the hospitality industry since March 2020.

