Solvang receives large supply of PPE to be donated to North County businesses
Solvang receives large supply of PPE to be donated to North County businesses

North Santa Barbara County chamber of commerce members load their share of personal protective equipment to take back to their respective business communities.  

 Contributed Photo, Courtesy of Solvang Chamber of Commerce

The Solvang Chamber of Commerce on Thursday has received a supply of personal protective equipment, including 100,000 masks, that will be donated to local businesses experiencing economic challenges due to the pandemic. 

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Three standard pallets stacked high with boxes containing masks and bottles of sanitizer, as well as a number of face shields, arrived at Solvang's CHOMP restaurant, which is being used as a distribution center. 

The PPE was divided among North County chambers of commerce branches that include Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez and Buellton, for further distribution to approximately 1,600 small businesses in need, according to the Solvang Chamber.

The equipment was provided through a collaboration with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, the Office of the Small Business Advocate and the Economic Development Collaborative's Small Business Development Center.

PPE will be handed out to local businesses on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit edcollaborative.com or call 805-409-9159.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

