Solvang leaders expect Copenhagen Drive to remain closed until next year

Solvang city leaders expect the COVID-19 roller coaster to continue for as long as a year, so the City Council will likely keep Copenhagen Drive closed to vehicles and purchase street furniture for its businesses that have moved outdoors to survive.

At the close of a COVID-19 update Monday night, the council voted unanimously to take over the rental cost for furniture already placed there and have the staff come back with a report on what attractive street furniture is available and what it will cost to purchase.

But before buying any furniture, council members agreed they want to develop a design plan that will provide an attractive, unified style for the businesses operating in the street.

City Manager Xenia Bradford said Copenhagen Drive was closed for what was anticipated to be a trial period ending July 4, but since then many changes have come about in the pandemic statistics and the state guidelines for businesses.

“We’re looking at a much longer period of time for businesses to be operating outside,” Bradford said, noting it could be six months to a year and “at least through the winter.”

Scott Shuemake, president of IDK Events, which has taken over the city’s tourism and marketing promotion, said closing Copenhagen Drive to vehicle traffic and allowing businesses to expand into the street was seen as a way to welcome back tourists.

It was also a way for residents to support struggling small businesses while feeling safe, Shuemake said.

Anticipating business would start returning to normal and the street closure would end July 4, IDK paid to rent tables and chairs, build shade structures and purchase decorative plants, spending about $50,000 in one month.