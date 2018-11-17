The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is looking for new volunteers to serve a two-year term of office on the not-for-profit organization’s board of directors, starting in January.
Executive Director Tracy Farhad said the SCVB was formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, its Northern European culture and the cuisine, shopping, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Denmark.”
Applicants for the board of directors must be active business owners, executive-level managers or the property owners of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of the city of Solvang, Farhad said.
They also must have held their positions for a minimum of two years prior to Dec. 31.
Current volunteer board members are Kim Jensen of Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates, president; Angie Horn of Hamlet Inn and Atterdag Inn, vice president and secretary; Mathew Raab of Fresco Valley Café, treasurer and chief financial officer; Laura Hanberg of Solvang Shoe Store, director; and economist Kenneth Harwood, honorary board member.
Members of the SCVB board oversee the strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's multimillion-dollar tourism industry, Farhad said.
They also encourage the development of new promotional programs and outreach “with a special focus on midweek business and value season visitors,” she said.
Applicants must be willing to commit to attending regular board meetings, held at 8:30 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at Solvang City Hall.
But Farhad noted the meeting schedule is subject to change with prior notification, and some special meetings are required throughout the year.
Anyone interested in serving on the board should send a brief biography and a typed statement of no more than one page describing the individual’s vision for Solvang tourism promotion, unique contributions and abilities to accomplish that vision to Farhad.
The documents should be sent via email to tracy.farhad@SolvangUSA.com or by letter to P.O. Box 70, Solvang, CA 93464 no later than close of business Dec. 7.
For more information or assistance, contact Farhad directly at 805-688-6144 or at the email address listed above.