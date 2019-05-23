Solvang Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Beard and President Charles Werner have announced that their televised commercial "Business Women in Solvang", filmed in Solvang at the beginning of the year, has won a bronze Telly Award, further placing Solvang -- and its women in business -- on the map.
Months after submitting the commercial to The Telly Awards, Beard says the good news hasn't completely sunk in yet. "I'm very surprised," she said. "At first I didn't understand the magnitude of this award, to be honest."
The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens, in video production, groundbreaking web commercials, videos and films, and outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs from around the world.
"We beat out big ad agencies from D.C. and New York City with $700K budgets compared to our $4K budget," Beard said of the award. "This is all very humbling."
Having co-produced the commercial and co-written the script, Beard recalls that her media team wasn't entirely sold on her design idea at first.
"People thought it was a cute concept," she said. "They didn't think coordinating almost 100 women for the commercial was going to work."
Nearly 100 strong
Ahead of Women's History Month, nearly 100 women gathered at Root 246 in Solvang this past January, as part of a casting call from the Chamber to showcase the undeniable presence of businesswomen in Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley.
Behind the scenes, with less than a $4K budget made possible by grants from the City of Solvang and Women's Economic Ventures, Beard, also a board member at large for the National Association of Commissions for Women, said a plan to bring to light the important role that women in Solvang play each day -- whether an employee, manager or business owner -- was the driving force behind it all.
There to back her up and capture Beard's vision on video was producer and creative services manager Jeanette Garcia of KEYT.
"Jeanette really worked with me. She was the creativity behind it all. Between she and I, it became our concept," said Beard.
Their process for choosing women to feature in the commercial was done simply, by drawing names from a basket.
"I think it worked out really well," Beard added.
After hours, days and weeks of planning, producing and editing, KEYT's Garcia submitted the video under the category of General - Local TV, Social Responsibility.
With a record-shattering number of entries, according to Beard, this year’s Telly Award entrants represented the most innovative video and television work being made for all screens.
Through email, on May 22, Beard says the Chamber received the news that they had won a bronze Telly Award, which she likens to an Emmy statue.
"We are very excited," she said. "I think that this award says women in business are very powerful. I'm proud that this happened for the women in Solvang."
Though not attending the award ceremony in New York, the Solvang Chamber of Commerce will accept their official Telly Award via mail within six to seven weeks.
Business Women in Solvang also airs on KEYT featuring many outstanding local women representing their businesses, professional, philanthropic and personal passions and contributions to Solvang and the greater Santa Ynez Valley. To view the commercial and other promotional videos produced by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, visit https://www.solvangcc.com/.
