Small businesses offered free personal protective equipment by Santa Maria chamber

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is providing free personal protective equipment to businesses that have experienced economic injury from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields will be available for businesses with 20 employees or less to pick up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 17, 18 and 19 at the chamber office, 614 S. Broadway, said Molly Schiff, the chamber’s marketing and communications manager.
Businesses that want free PPEs must first fill out a request form in English at https://bit.ly/PPErequestform or in Spanish at https://bit.ly/RegistrodeEPP.
PPEs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, Schiff said, noting those picking up items must wear masks and practice social distancing.
The chamber is providing the masks through a partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative’s Small Business Development Center and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Schiff said.
