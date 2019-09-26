The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Los Angeles District Office will hold a free seminar in Santa Maria for those who want to start a new business or grow, expand or recover an existing business on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Titled “Empowering Santa Maria Valley Small Businesses, the seminar is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. in America’s Job Center of California at 1410 S. Broadway, Suite H, the Sutter Room.
SBA provides counseling, capital, contracting and disaster recovery expertise and assistants for the nation’s more than 30 million small businesses.
The seminar will not only include representatives of SBA but also the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.
Although the seminar is free, those planning to attend are asked to reserve a space by visiting www.bit.ly/sbasmwb.