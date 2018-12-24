San Luis Obispo-based Mindbody, which opened an office in Santa Maria in 2016, announced Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm focused on software, data, and technology-enabled organizations.
Efforts Under the terms of the agreement, Vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Mindbody common stock for a total value of approximately $1.9 billion, with Mindbody shareholders receiving $36.50 in cash per share — a 68-percent premium to the Dec. 21 closing price, according to an announcement on the Mindbody website.
“Mindbody’s purpose is to help people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness,” said Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mindbody.
“We are thrilled to provide immediate liquidity to our shareholders at a significant premium to market prices and to leverage Vista’s resources and deep expertise to accelerate our growth while achieving that purpose more effectively than ever before,” Stollmeyer said.
In addition to its website, Mindbody offers a free mobile app that links the user to a worldwide network of Mindbody businesses.
Users can look through what’s offered by local fitness, beauty and wellness businesses that have opted in, scanning their lists of classes, booking appointments and buying passes.
By adding a credit card to the account or a gift card from a business, users can even pay for their appointment in advance.
“Mindbody’s position as the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness industries makes it an ideal addition to the Vista family of companies,” said Brian Sheth, co-founder and president of Vista.
Sheth said his company will partner with Stollmeyer and the Mindbody team to develop innovative solutions to help businesses grow and consumers improve their health and well-being.
Closing the deal is subject to customary conditions, including the approval of Mindbody stockholders, but the acquisition was unanimously approved by the board of directors, which recommended stockholders vote their shares in favor of the transaction.
Closing will also require the federal government to determine it doesn’t violate antitrust laws.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 and is not subject to a financing condition.
However, the agreement includes a 30 day “go shop” period, which permits the Mindbody board of directors and financial advisers to initiate, solicit and enter negotiations with other parties that make alternative acquisition proposals.
Should a superior proposal be found, Mindbody will have the right to terminate the agreement Vista to enter into the alternative deal.
