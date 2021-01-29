Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has been selected to serve on the 12-member Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council to the Federal Reserve System.
Silveria grew up in the Santa Maria Valley and has been with the bank for 20 years, dating back to the granting of its charter in 2000.
The Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council was established by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to provide input on the economy, lending conditions and other issues of interest to community depository institutions.
Members are selected from representatives of banks, thrift institutions and credit unions serving on newly created local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks.
“It’s a pretty big deal, not only for our bank but for all community banks,” Jim Glines, chairman of the board for Community Bank of Santa Maria, said of her appointment, adding that “we will get great local representation.”