Zachary Sharp has joined Community Bank of Santa Maria as assistant vice president and commercial lender, said Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer of the bank.
Sharp was born in East Fort Worth, Texas, then raised in rural South Carolina, Silveria said.
He attended Clemson University, where he obtained his bachelor of science degree in agribusiness.
A second-generation banker, Sharp said he moved to California in 2017 to help farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses obtain sufficient capital to grow their operations and remain profitable.
You have free articles remaining.
His banking career thus far has focused on agriculture lending, Silveria said.
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business in March 2001, employs a staff of 52 in two branch locations and its administrative office and is the only bank headquartered in Santa Maria.
For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.