Officer of your Community Bank of Santa Maria today announced the addition of Scott Boutilier has joined Community Bank of Santa Maria as vice president and commercial lender, said Janet Silveria, president and chief executive officer.
Born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, Boutilier earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with concentrations in finance and marketing, at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
He started his banking career in 2007 and over his career gained experience in commercial and personal lending, operations and information technology.
Silveria said Boutilier also developed an understanding of community banking and a strong sense of giving back, which is aligned with the bank’s values.
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business in March 2001 and employs a staff of 55 in two branch locations and its administrative office.
For more information, visit yourcbsm.com.