Santz Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks to tempt foodies Jan. 19-31

Running from Jan. 19-31, this year's Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks promises to bring a fresh mix of participating restaurants, wineries and hotel options to the table that offers foodies and adventurers alike two weeks of specially curated $20.20 menus and discounted lodging.

Representing all six of the Santa Ynez Valley’s distinct communities, nearly three dozen restaurants will participate in this year’s Restaurant Weeks, ranging from traditional Scandinavian feasts to contemporary and innovative farm-to-table fare, paired with the region's world-class wines.

“As an affordable, immersive experience, Restaurant Weeks continues to grow in popularity, even after 10 years,” said Shelby Sim, President/CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “This is a region best known for its wine, so it is always fun to put on display the increasingly diverse and inspired culinary creations of local chefs. And Restaurant Weeks never disappoints.”

In addition to restaurants, a number of Santa Ynez Valley wineries will offer wine and small bite pairings in their tasting rooms for $20.20. Special lodging deals will also be available at hotels throughout the Valley.

This year’s list of participants include:

Ballard