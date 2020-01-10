Santz Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks to tempt foodies Jan. 19-31

Running from Jan. 19-31, this year's Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks promises to bring a fresh mix of participating restaurants, wineries and hotel options to the table that offers foodies and adventurers alike two weeks of specially curated $20.20 menus and discounted lodging.
Representing all six of the Santa Ynez Valley’s distinct communities, nearly three dozen restaurants will participate in this year’s Restaurant Weeks, ranging from traditional Scandinavian feasts to contemporary and innovative farm-to-table fare, paired with the region's world-class wines.
“As an affordable, immersive experience, Restaurant Weeks continues to grow in popularity, even after 10 years,” said Shelby Sim, President/CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. “This is a region best known for its wine, so it is always fun to put on display the increasingly diverse and inspired culinary creations of local chefs. And Restaurant Weeks never disappoints.”
In addition to restaurants, a number of Santa Ynez Valley wineries will offer wine and small bite pairings in their tasting rooms for $20.20. Special lodging deals will also be available at hotels throughout the Valley.
This year’s list of participants include:
Ballard
- The Ballard Inn & Gathering Table, 2436 Baseline Ave., 800-638-2466
Buellton
- Campfire Café at Flying Flags, 180 Avenue of Flags, Buellton, 805-688-3716
- Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.,45 Industrial Way, 805-694-2252
- Firestone Walker Brewing Co., 620 McMurray Rd., 805-697-4777
- Hitching Post II, 406 E Hwy 246, 805-688-0676
- Industrial Eats, 181 Industrial Way, 805-688-8807
- La Botte Bistro, 225 McMurray Rd., 805-693-2154
- Morrell's Farm Fresh Dining, 225 McMurray Rd., 805-691-9890
- Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, 805-688-1000
- Sideways Lounge, 114 E Highway 246, 805-688-8448
- HP 2 You Lunch, 420 East Highway 246 Buellton, (805) 688-0676
Los Alamos
- Cisko Kid, 346 Bell St., 805-344-1960
- Dim SAMA at Babi's, 380 Bell St., 805-344-1900
- Norman at Skyview Los Alamos, 9150 US Highway 101, 805-344-0080
- Plenty On Bell, 508 Bell St, Los Alamos, (805) 344-3020
Los Olivos
You have free articles remaining.
- Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café, 2879 Grand Ave., 805-688-7265
Santa Ynez
- The Lucky Hen Larder, 1095 Meadowvale Rd., 805-691-9448
- S.Y. Kitchen, 1110 Faraday St., 805-691-9794
- Trattoria Grappolo, 3687 Sagunto St., 805-688-6899
- Willows Restaurant & Bar, 3400 E. Highway 246, 805-686-0855
Solvang
- Cecco Ristorante, 475 1st St., 805-688-8880
- First & Oak, 409 1st St., 805-688-1703
- Fresco Valley Café, 442 Atterdag Rd., 805-688-8857
- Leonardo's Ristorante, 632 Alamo Pintado Rd., 805-686-0846
- Los Arroyos Solvang, 1992 Old Mission Dr., 805-693-2994
- Louise’s Kitchen Table, 1210 Mission Dr., Suite 110, 805-403-9649
- Mad & Vin at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Dr., 805-688-3121
- Osteria Grappolo, 1546 Mission Dr., 805-688-8281
- River Grill at The Alisal, 150 Alisal Rd., 805-688-7784
- Root 246, 420 Alisal Rd., 805-686-8681
- Succulent Café Wine Charcuterie, 1555 Mission Dr., 805-691-9444
- Toscana, 485 Alisal Road #163, 805-697-7445
- Ramen Kotori, 1618 Copenhagen Dr, Solvang, (805) 691-9672
Wineries
- Alma Rosa Winery, 181-C Industrial Way, Buellton, 805-691-9395
- Hitching Post Wines, 420 E. Highway 246, Buellton, 805-688-0676
- Folded Hills, 2323 Old Coast Highway, 805-694-8086
- Kalyra Winery, 343 N Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez, 805-693-8864
- Loring Wine Company, 201-B Industrial Way, Buellton, 805-691-1300
- Pence Vineyards & Winery, 1909 W. Highway 246, Buellton, 805-735-7000
- The Vincent Estate Vineyard, 2370 N. Refugio Rd., 805-691-4200
- Zinke Wine Co., 2366 Alamo Pintado Ave., 805-691-9718
- Sideways Lounge, 9724, 114 E Hwy 246, Buellton, (805) 688-8448
Lodging
- Atterdag Inn, 467 Atterdag Road, Solvang, 805-691-9125
- Hamlet Inn, 1532 Mission Dr., Solvang, 805-688-4413
- King Frederik Inn, 1617 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang, 805-688-5515
- Sideways Inn, 114 E. Highway 246, Buellton, 805-688-8448
- Skyview Los Alamos, 9150 US Highway 101, 805-344-0104
- Solvang Inn & Cottages, 1518 Mission Dr., Solvang, 805-688-4702
- The Landsby, 1576 Mission Dr, Solvang, (805) 688-3121
Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week rates do not include tax, tip, or beverages. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Menus and dates of participation may vary by establishment.
For the latest updates on Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, including participating restaurants, wineries, lodging options, menus and dining hours, visit www.DineSYV.com.
Santa Maria Bonita School District’s Food Service Department awarded Veggie Rescue with a $705 donation to continue their work of serving Santa Barbara County community members who face food insecurity.
Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Week: Check out local participating restaurants and their specials right here
Maybe it is too late for dinner tonight. Maybe it is not. Who are we to judge. Actually, with these prices who are we to miss out, we just might see you there!
"...All you need is some rice and Spam, some soy and fish sauce for an Asian flair, and anything you can find in the refrigerator."
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.