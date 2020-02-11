Santa Ynez Valley restaurants, tasting rooms with Valentine's Day specials

From 6 to 8:30 p.m., First & Oak will serve a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner, with a choice of a sommelier-led wine pairing for each course. Seating for two options are available. The special menu is available at http://firstandoak.com/ or contact them at (800) 786-7925.

Mad & Vin at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Drive, Solvang "Surf and Turf"

On Feb. 14 and 15, guests can enjoy Mad & Vin's special Valentine’s Day surf and turf menu. The menu is available at thelandsby.com/dining/ or contact them at (805) 688-3121.

Norman at Skyview Los Alamos, 9150 US-101, Los Alamos "3-course for $55"

Norman’s three-course Valentine’s Day menu offers a bevy of choices, all for $55. The special menu is available at www.skyviewlosalamos.com/norman or contact them at (805) 344-0080.

Plenty on Bell, 508 Bell Street, Los Alamos "Cioppino or Classic Beef Bourguigno"