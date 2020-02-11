Santa Ynez Valley restaurants, tasting rooms with Valentine's Day specials

This Valentine’s Day weekend and through the month of February, some participating Santa Ynez Valley restaurants and tasting rooms are offering up sweet and savory experiences designed for two.
Tasting room offers:
- Alma Rosa Winery, 180-C Industrial Way, Buellton – "Valentine’s Day Candlelight Wine Tasting"
From 5-7 p.m. Alma Rosa Winery will offer a pre-dinner wine tasting by candle light experience, with their entire tasting room alight with candles, perfect for parties of one or two. For reservations, contact 805-688-9090, ex: 103. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins welcome.
- Dana V Wines, 1588 Mission Drive, Suite B – "Chocolate and Wine Pairing"
Throughout the month of February, tasting room guests can enjoy a wine + chocolate pairing, equaling to four wines paired with delectable chocolates from local favorite Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates. Walk-in welcome. Cost is $20 for public and $15 for wine club members. For more information, contact (805) 688-3488.
Restaurant menus and offers:
- First & Oak at Mirabelle Inn, 409 1st Street, Solvang "Valentine's Day Wine and Dine"
From 6 to 8:30 p.m., First & Oak will serve a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner, with a choice of a sommelier-led wine pairing for each course. Seating for two options are available. The special menu is available at http://firstandoak.com/ or contact them at (800) 786-7925.
- Mad & Vin at The Landsby, 1576 Mission Drive, Solvang "Surf and Turf"
On Feb. 14 and 15, guests can enjoy Mad & Vin's special Valentine’s Day surf and turf menu. The menu is available at thelandsby.com/dining/ or contact them at (805) 688-3121.
- Norman at Skyview Los Alamos, 9150 US-101, Los Alamos "3-course for $55"
Norman’s three-course Valentine’s Day menu offers a bevy of choices, all for $55. The special menu is available at www.skyviewlosalamos.com/norman or contact them at (805) 344-0080.
- Plenty on Bell, 508 Bell Street, Los Alamos "Cioppino or Classic Beef Bourguigno"
Plenty on Bell’s special $65 Valentine’s Day dinner includes a glass of Domaine Rondeau Champagne to be paired with a three-course meal. The menu is available at https://www.visitsyv.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Plenty-on-Bell-Menu.pdf or contact them at (805) 344-3020
What about the kids?
Available from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Gypsy Studios ‘Art Spot’ in downtown Solvang is offering a "Parents' Night Out" on the evening of Valentine's Day. Kids aged 5-13 will be busy with a night of art projects, pizza dinner and a kids movie. The quarterly event is free for members and $65 for new patrons. For more details and pricing, contact them directly at 805-245-2381.
This list was sourced from VisitSYV.