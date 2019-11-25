For those who prefer to gather and grub without all the toil, a compiled list of Santa Ynez Valley restaurants serving daily and holiday menu options on Thanksgiving Day is provided by VisitSYV and SolvangUSA:
- Actor’s Corner Cafe: 443 Second Street, Solvang (805) 686-2409 5 -8 p.m. *Reservations required
- Aly's Restaurant: 451 Second Street, #A (805) 697-7082; 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. seating
- Belgian Café: 1671 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang (805) 688-6630 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Bit O’ Denmark: 473 Alisal Road, Solvang (805) 688-5426 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Big Bopper Drive-In: 1510 Mission Drive, Solvang (805) 688-6018 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bob’s Well Bread Bakery: 550 Bell Street, Los Alamos (805) 344-3000 7 -11 a.m. Pre-order pickups of pie, bread, rolls and pastry available. Café service for pastry and coffee service-- not full kitchen service.
- Cafe Dolce: 475 First St, Solvang (805) 708-9003 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cecco Ristorante: 475 First Street, Solvang (805) 688-8880 12 – 3 p.m.; 7 a.m. to midnight
- Chumash Casino: 3400 CA-246, Santa Ynez (805) 686-0855 Cafe serving full daily menu in addition to a pre-fix Thanksgiving turkey dinner menu; Buffet from 1-9 p.m. Willows from 3–9 p.m., serving daily menu in addition to a pre-fix holiday menu
- First & Oak at the Mirabelle Inn: 409 First Street., Solvang; (805) 688-1703; reservations 4 – 8 p.m.; set menu
- Hummingbird Café: 453 Atterdag Road, Solvang; (805) 403-7100; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mad & Vin at The Landsby: 1576 Mission Drive, Solvang; (805) 688-3121; 4 – 9 p.m.; bar opens at 4 p.m. for Happy Hour;, 6-8 p.m. bar menu; set diner menu from 4-9 p.m.; call for reservations
- Paula’s Pancake House: 1531 Mission Drive, Solvang; (805) 688-2867 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Pea Soup Andersen’s: 51 E Hwy 246, Buellton; (800) 732-7687 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Red Viking Restaurant: 1684 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang; (805) 688-6610 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- River Grill Restaurant & Bar: 150 Alisal Road, Solvang; (805) 688-7784; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Root 246: 420 Alisal Road, Solvang; (805) 686-8681; Reservations accepted from 2 - 8 p.m.
- Silk Roads Kitchen: 435 Alisal Road, Solvang; (805) 697-6960; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Solvang Brewing Company: 1547 Mission Drive, (805) 688-2337, 11 a.m. to midnight; Thanksgiving menu
- Solvang Restaurant: 1672 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang; (805) 688-4645 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Ballard Inn & Gathering Table: 2436 Baseline Avenue, Ballard; (800) 638-2466; 3 – 8 p.m.; set menu; $85++, reservations required
- Santa Ynez Valley Marriott: 555 McMurray Rd, Buellton; (805) 688-1000; Thanksgiving buffet served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Norman at Skyview Los Alamos: 9150 US-101, Los Alamos; (805) 344-0104; 4 – 9 p.m.
