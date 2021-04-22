Santa Ynez Valley Marriott will hold a job fair to hire new workers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the hotel located at 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, an announcement from the Marriott said.
The Marriott is looking for a barista, servers, a buser/food runner, a dish washer, a front desk person, a hotel maintenance engineer, a housekeeping supervisor, a line cook, a room attendant and a sales event supervisor.
Applicants are asked to bring their resumes, photo IDs and Social Security cards and be ready to be interviewed.
Those who are interviewed will receive a free slice of pizza and a drink, the announcement said.
Employee benefits include a $25 gas card issued on the first day of work, free Starbucks beverages on the first day of work, a 25% discount on employees’ cellphone plans, room discounts when traveling and a free lunch on work days.
For more information, call the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott at 805-688-1000.