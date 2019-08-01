Lessons on improving job interview performance and sharpening résumé writing will be offered during the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic’s Life Skills Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation.
Professionals from the Chumash Employee Resource Center will be on hand to give direction and offer advice during the free, open-to-the-public event.
The program is geared towards attendees ages 12 to 24.
The Tribal Hall is located at 100 Via Juana Road in Santa Ynez.
For more information on this event, or to RSVP, contact Madalyn Mainhardt at mmainhardt@sythc.org.