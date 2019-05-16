After 22 years in Santa Ynez, Italian restaurateur Daniele Serra, owner of La Trattoria Grappolo, has announced the opening of a second location, Osteria Grappolo, in downtown Solvang.
On Monday, May 6, the new-to-town casual bistro opened its doors to the public.
"I always liked this location," said the northern Italy born businessman, who co-owns the Solvang restaurant with his brother-in-law, Rick Ramirez. "A few years ago when I first saw this location, I wasn't ready. When I heard it was available again, I knew this time I was."
Serra says the difference between the two locations is: sandwiches -- and no pizza.
"We don't serve sandwiches at La Trattoria, and here you can get different types of grilled panini," says Serra, listing off seafood; prosciutto, mozzarella and pesto; and chicken milanese options. "I think were going to do a very good lunch."
Featuring an outdoor patio that overlooks downtown Solvang and welcomes well-behaved dogs, the new location offers an idyllic relaxed, city vibe, according to Serra.
"You won't find white table cloths here," he says, then quickly adds, "but we do use nice linen napkins."
Osteria Grappolo is located at 1546 Mission Drive, Solvang, and open 7 days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.