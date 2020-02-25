Santa Ynez Chumash hotels, Willows Restaurant earn AAA Four Diamond Awards
Santa Ynez Chumash hotels, Willows Restaurant earn AAA Four Diamond Awards

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel, the tribe’s Hotel Corque in Solvang and its Willows fine-dining restaurant all maintained their long-standing AAA Four Diamond Award status, earning spots on the American Automobile Association’s lists of hotels and restaurants that achieved excellence during inspections in 2019.

This marks the 16th consecutive AAA Four Diamond Award for the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel, the 15th straight year for Willows restaurant and the ninth in a row for Hotel Corque.

“For our establishments to remain on AAA’s lists for so many years is a point of pride for our tribe,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our longevity on these elite lists is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members who go the extra mile to make sure our guests enjoy an elevated level of hospitality when they visit to our properties.”

The Chumash Casino Resort Hotel and Hotel Corque are two of 11 properties to be honored within Santa Barbara County. Among restaurants, Willows, The Gathering Table in Solvang and Bouchon and Angel Oak in Santa Barbara were the only AAA Four Diamond Award honorees in the county.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

