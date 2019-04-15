Each year the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) holds their annual Champions Dinner that recognizes extraordinary organizations or individuals who have helped improve the lives of children, youth, families, and seniors in their community. CAC will honor the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians at the 14th annual event on Friday, May 17 in Solvang.
According to CAC CEO Patricia Keelean, the Chumash were selected as 2019 Champions due to their ongoing support of the local community, especially providing opportunities to the less advantaged, and improving the lives of young people.
Previous years’ Community Action Champions include Lois Capps, Sheriff Bill Brown, Michael & Anne Towbes, Dr. Kevin Walthers of Allan Hancock College, the Orfalea Foundation and CenCal Health.
The annual Community Action Champions dinner event also raises much needed funds to support CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch program. The 2019 event theme is “The Art of Giving Back” in keeping with a new social enterprise under CAC’s Nutrition Services arm. The Art of Giving Back Cafe and Catering Company is working to raise additional funds for meal programs for seniors.
2019 Champions Dinner sponsors are CenCal Health, Santa Barbara Foundation, the Kei Lin Foundation and BB&H Benefit Designs. CenCal Health is a $100,000 Diamond Sponsor. For every dollar raised, CenCal Health will match the amount up to an additional $100,000 contribution.
“This matching fund opportunity from CenCal Health, in combination with the support of our other sponsors, moves us significantly closer to our fundraising goal of $400,000,” said Linda Rosso, CAC’s Development Manager.
The 14th annual Champions reception begins at 6 p.m. at Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road in Solvang; dinner and presentation to follow at 7 p.m.
Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.cacsb.org, or call 805 964-8857 ext. 1101 to RSVP and for more information.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation makes grants to vital community organizations and works to grow and manage permanent funds to meet the future needs of their region. The Foundation is governed by the Business Council of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.