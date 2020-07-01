Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce survey to gauge COVID-19 impact on businesses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking local business owners for their input on how COVID-19 is affecting their businesses.

Once a month, a brief survey will be sent to participating businesses to gather information on COVID-19 impacts, the needs of the business community and the confidence businesses have in the local economy, a chamber spokesman said.

“As a champion for local business, it’s important we hear from local businesses directly to best understand what their concerns and needs are during this challenging time,” said Glenn Morris, chamber president and CEO.

“By sending this survey out once a month, we can better gauge how those needs and challenges change over time and how the chamber can continue to best support our local business community.”

Morris said the chamber is asking all businesses take five minutes to fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-July2020.

The survey is also available in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-JULIO2020

Business owners with specific needs can fill out the chamber’s business assistance form at http://santamaria.com/business-assistance-form to have someone from the chamber connect with them directly.

To be added to the chamber’s email list to receive the monthly survey and other local news updates, email molly@santamaria.com.