Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce asks businesses to share COVID-19 impacts

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to share how COVID-19 is affecting them in the August monthly survey.
Once a month, a brief survey is sent out to gather information on the effects of COVID-19 on local business as well as the needs of the business community and the confidence businesses have in the local economy.
Some of the results from the July business impact survey, released July 22, showed three-fourths of the businesses responding reported drop in revenue of 25% or more in the previous 30 days.
In addition, 65% of survey respondents said the cost of mitigation measures had the biggest impact on their businesses, the chamber said in a summary of the results.
“Despite the disruptions and negative impacts the pandemic is causing our business community, businesses are optimistic,” Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the chamber said in the summary.
“More than half of the survey respondents reported they are doing OK and expect business to improve in the next six months,” he continued. “At the same time, they remain cautious about the broader economy, with nearly three-quarters admitting they are unsure what the health of our regional economy will be going forward.”
Morris urged business owners to fill out the August survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-August2020.
It’s available in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/COVID19-Agosto2020.
If a business has specific needs, owners can fill out the Business Assistance Form at http://santamaria.com/business-assistance-form to be contacted by someone from the chamber.
