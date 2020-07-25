Santa Maria high-schooler named one of four Bank of America student leaders

Righetti High School student Cristiana Flores was recently selected as one of four Tri-County high school juniors and seniors to participate in the Bank of America Student Leaders paid summer internship.

The Bank of America Connects Tri-County Youth to Workforce Success program connects young people to jobs, skills-building and opportunities to strengthen their communities.

As part of the student leader program, each student will be paid a $5,000 stipend.

Joining 300 other student leaders from across the nation, Flores will participate in a number of virtual session that discuss the vital role nonprofits play in advancing community health and the importance of public private partnerships to drive social change, while working on building financial acumen, a spokeswoman for the program said.

The spokeswoman further explained that the interactive programming includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project that works closely with Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve their homes, as well as the MOXI Wolf Museum in Santa Barbara.