Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Valley humane societies celebrate #GivingTuesday today

As an extension of the annual #GivingTuesday campaign in December, the recently merged Santa Barbara and Santa Maria Valley humane societies rolled out a more pressing fundraising effort on Tuesday, May 5, coined #GivingTuesdayNow, which calls for community support in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we are being asked as members of the world community to stay at home and social distance, the work of nonprofits helping the most vulnerable must continue,” said Sofia Rodriguez, the vice president of philanthropy and engagement for the two humane societies. “And our community’s animals in need are not exempt.”

All day May 5 – and beyond, social media sites for both north and south campuses are featuring stories, photos, and videos to demonstrate the power of donation dollars at work, according to Rodriguez.

The effort offers the public an inside look at the daily operations on both campuses with a hope to inspire people and encourage them to spread the word about the humane societies' mission – and donate in support of animal welfare services throughout Santa Barbara County.