Santa Barbara County officials are looking into future economic development and want to include the voices of residents and business owners in developing plans for the future, a county spokesman said.
Officials are asking individuals to fill out the online Santa Barbara County Economic Development Survey to help shape the future of the county.
The survey is anonymous and will never be tied to participants’ personal information, said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer.
Bozanich said residents’ and business owners’ honest feedback will be valuable to formulating plans for the county’s future economic health.
The survey, which takes about 10 minutes or less to complete, can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/7G769D2.
For more information, contact Bozanich at dBozanich@countyofsb.org.