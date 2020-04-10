Santa Babrara County retailers facing uncertain future, get creative, turn to social media

But when retail shops closed, her immediate reaction was "my career is over. I'm going to have to find a new plan after 25 years!"

"The fear of changing my life path was overwhelming," Smith said. "For a few days, I froze with indecision and was truly scared of what was to come. And when both the yoga studio and the weightlifting gym I had been seeing clients in closed mid-March, the reality of the seriousness of the virus sunk in. But I'm a jump-first-and-ask-questions-later kinda person, so my inaction soon shifted to near over-activity."

Taking the prospect of a new future into her own hands, Smith began reaching out to every person she knew in the Santa Ynez Valley as well as previous clients in Los Angeles and marketing herself in a brand new way: online.

"I put videos, my bio, etc., out on the Santa Ynez Valley Facebook groups in order to get my face out there," said Smith, further explaining that she films short segments of her workouts with online clients who live elsewhere, and posts those online for others to see. "Before COVID, I had already decided to offer a discounted rate for sessions through the month of March to entice people to give me a chance. That price still remains and will likely remain for a good while."

Frank Ostini of Hitching Post II taking extensive safety measures with pickup, takeout Mask-wearing and temperature-taking of employees are among the new safety standards Frank Ostini has set in motion at his restaurant.

S.Y. Kitchen launches employee relief fund to address fallen wages One hundred-percent of proceeds from the restaurant group’s gift card sales will go toward the employee relief fund.

+2 Santa Barbara County grocery stores help high-risk shoppers with adjusted hours, delivery Grocery stores across northern Santa Barbara County are providing special shopping services and hours to accommodate the elderly and those at high risk for the coronavirus including delivery, online ordering, drive-up and go services, and placing limits on the number of shoppers in the store at one time.

+2 Veggie Rescue throws milestone 'Million Pound Party' at St. Mark's The nonprofit has collected and delivered more than one million pounds of vegetables since its inception.

+3 Jamie Edlin: 'Sea' Stephanie Fish - A day with California's only female sea urchin diver I first tasted sea urchin, also known as uni, the roe of the urchin, on a friend’s boat docked on Catalina Island. Others in our party went di…

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.