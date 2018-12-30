The pending sale of Mindbody Inc. to an investment firm apparently will have no impact on the company’s operations in Santa Maria, according to information posted on the Mindbody website and documents filed with federal regulators.
San Luis Obispo-based Mindbody has agreed to acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm that focuses on software, data and technology-enabled organizations, for $1.9 billion, although the deal is not yet final.
Mindbody provides a way for individuals to find and interact with local health, wellness and personal care businesses through the company's online network that extends worldwide.
A Mindbody spokeswoman said she could not say how the sale might specifically affect the company’s Santa Maria office, citing federal Securities and Exchange Commission rules.
“Unfortunately, due to SEC requirements, we are not able to comment further other than to point you to the press release we released this morning,” Tracy Richmond, public relations manager for Mindbody, said Monday.
However, the Mindbody website and documents filed with the SEC, which included answers to questions being asked by employees, said the sale will not result in any changes in operations — at least for a year — which would include the Santa Maria office.
The SEC documents said it will be “business as usual” for customers, with all customer commitments remaining in place and no pricing changes planned as a result of the acquisition.
Mindbody opened its Santa Maria office in 2016 in the 14,000-square-foot former location of CafeFX at 2811 Airpark Drive as an extension of its San Luis Obispo headquarters.
According to the documents filed with the SEC, Mindbody’s headquarters will remain in San Luis Obispo, and no management changes are planned.
The Santa Maria office, which came equipped with a bowling alley, a movie theater and other recreational facilities, can accommodate 90 full- and part-time employees and currently houses 88.
It opened with staffers who had been working at the SLO headquarters but living in southern San Luis Obispo or northern Santa Barbara counties as well as employees hired for new positions.
The documents filed with the SEC assured employees no layoffs are currently planned.
“You are at the heart of our purpose as a company,” said a response to employees’ questions about layoffs. “This is an amazing opportunity for us and we want everyone to have a part in our future.
“While Vista is acquiring Mindbody because of the strength of our products and services, our customer base and the strength of the market opportunity — they know that the only durable asset of a software company is its people (you), and they’re looking forward to working with the entire Mindbody team,” the response said.
It also assured employees their salaries, commissions and corporate bonus plans are safe for now.
“Vista has agreed not to decrease salaries or bonuses for a period of at least one year following the closing,” the response said, adding that didn’t mean to imply there would be changes after that period.
Under the terms of the agreement, Vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Mindbody common stock for a total value of approximately $1.9 billion, with Mindbody shareholders receiving $36.50 in cash per share — a 68-percent premium on the Dec. 21 closing price, according to the Mindbody announcement.
Through its website, Facebook, Instagram and a free mobile app, Mindbody links users to a worldwide network of Mindbody partner businesses.
Users can access fitness, beauty and wellness companies in their area, scan their lists of classes and services, book appointments and buy passes.
By adding a credit card to their accounts or applying a business gift card, users can pay for appointments in advance through the Mindbody system.
“Mindbody’s purpose is to help people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to fitness, beauty and wellness,” Rick Stollmeyer, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mindbody, explained in announcing the sale.
Stollmeyer said the sale would provide liquidity to shareholders, while Vista’s resources would accelerate the company’s growth.
Although unanimously approved by Mindbody’s board of directors, the deal will require approval of the company’s stockholders as well as federal regulators.
Mindbody also has 30 days to shop around for a better deal, but if all goes as planned with Vista, the transaction is expected to close within the first three months of 2019.