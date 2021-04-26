Santa Maria cinephiles will be able to hit the movies once again when Regal Edwards locations at the Santa Maria Town Center and on Bradley Road reopen to the public in May.
Regal Edwards & RPX at the Town Center will open on May 7, followed by the Regal Edwards at 1521 S. Bradley Road on May 21, according to the company website.
While the Town Center location was preparing to open in early October, those plans were nixed after Regal, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., temporarily closed all 549 locations as a result of the pandemic.
However, in early April, the company began a phased reopening, with 20 locations throughout California now operating and more preparing to open in the coming weeks.
According to Santa Maria Town Center spokeswoman Kristen LaGrange, mall officials first heard of the reopening plans last week, and are looking forward to having the theater back up and running.
"The community has definitely missed going out to the movies, so I think there will be a huge response to this," LaGrange said. "We're very excited that this could potentially translate to a lot of foot traffic for the mall."
Many local residents reacted to the reopening news with excitement, eager to see the newest blockbusters and resume date night traditions.
"I hope they resume with their Fathom Events/TCM screenings," said resident Michael Curto, referring to the special film events and classic films offered periodically at Regal locations.
Other community members said they have gotten used to streaming movies at home during the pandemic, but that it's nice to have the option if a really exciting movie is released.
"We loved it. We used to go all the time before COVID," Los Alamos resident Letitia Lazzaretto said of the Town Center theater. "But now, we're watching a lot of movies at home. Maybe we'd go if something really good was playing."
Santa Barbara County is currently in the state's second-least-restrictive orange tier, which permits movie theaters to operate at 50% capacity for the time being. Face coverings are required at all times in the theater lobby, auditorium and restrooms, according to the Regal website.
Within the auditorium, at least one vacant seat will be held between parties to accommodate social distancing.