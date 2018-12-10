C&D llp hosted its annual financial and bookkeeping professionals luncheons Nov. 29 and Dec. 5, respectively, at the Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang.
The accounting firm has hosted the events since 1994, and Jenny Willis, front desk coordinator, said they have become favorites of financial and accounting professionals throughout the Santa Barbara County.
Attendees included bankers, bookkeepers, investment advisors, trust officers, attorneys and appraisers from firms in Santa Ynez Valley and around the Central Coast.
This year’s program, titled “The Tax Changing Landscape — Practical Implications of New Legislation,” was presented by C&D partners and certified public accountants Stephen Palmer, Michael Sgobba and Matthew Watson and manager Kyle Gotcher.
Topics included a summary of the 2018 Tax Cuts & Jobs Act changes for individuals and businesses, an update on the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 and significant changes to the Internal Revenue Service’s partnership audit rules.
The bookkeepers luncheon also included an update on sales and use tax issues, payroll taxes and potential changes to payroll-related forms, Willis said.
The events were opened by partner and CPA Tammy Vogsland, who introduced C&D partners, managers and staff in attendance, and closed by manager and CPA Heather Gauld, who encouraged attendees to visit www.cdcpa.com for C&D’s 2018-19 tax planning guide and other resources.
C&D CPAs and Advisors, established more than 50 years ago, is the largest certified public accountants firm in Santa Ynez Valley and one of the largest in Santa Barbara County, Willis said.
The firm’s staff of 29 professionals includes 11 certified public accountants.