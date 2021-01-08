Positive COVID-19 test closes a FoodMaxx market in Santa Maria for a day

After the sanitization process was complete, the store reopened at 7 a.m. Thursday.

“We have followed [U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention] guidelines, and the employee testing positive, and any employee that may have had direct contact with the individual, has been placed on quarantine,” Castro continued.

“As you may know, rules mandate the wearing of face coverings both by employees and the public. We believe this is an important health precaution.”

She outlined almost a dozen safety measures the company takes to protect employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19, including providing employees with face coverings, hand sanitizer and gloves and requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings at all times in the stores.

Posted signs and in-store public announcements broadcast every 15 minutes remind employees and customers to wear masks and practice social distancing, and all stores are limiting the number of customers inside to allow for social distancing, Castro said.

Wellness checks are conducted at the beginning of each shift, and employees are asked to monitor their own health and stay home if they are sick, she said, and store teams and those throughout the supply chain have been trained to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Plexiglas shields have been installed at all full-service check stands as well as bakery, deli and pharmacy counters, Castro said, and the frequency and intensity of surface cleaning have increased at check stands, on shopping carts, in high touchpoint areas and in employee common areas.