People Helping People keeping services going, people fed

Additionally, every Tuesday since late March at the Mission Santa Inés parking lot from 1-3 p.m., PHP in partnership with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, has provided healthy groceries and fresh produce to those in need at no cost. Everyone is welcome and no documentation or preregistration is required.

PHP’s Chief Program Officer Mayra Ramos said that the first Tuesday distributions drew 250 families each and that the number is expected to grow as the pandemic continues.

“Mission Santa Inés is a wonderful venue for the distribution," said Ramos. "We pre-bagged approximately 350 bags of food and distributed all of them. Fifty went to Los Alamos and 20 were delivered to local seniors. Everyone did a good job of maintaining physical distance and implementing safety measures.”

Palius said that donors like The Book Loft in Solvang who have provided new children’s books to families to help occupy children and fuel their minds, and Ben Olmedo, a local physician’s assistant who created short videos in Spanish and English for PHP to share with their clients about COVID-19, come at a critical time when revenue from PHP's Buellton thrift store and postponed key events has been substantially reduced.