New Solvang restaurant 'peasants FEAST' presses on with April 1 soft opening

032520 Peasants Feast family shot

Restaurant owners Sarah and Michael Cherney, center, stand with their son Sabian and daughter Reina, outside of their new restaurant peasants FEAST situated on Atterdag Road in downtown Solvang.

 Photo credit Linda Chaja Photography

Despite the hard-hit hospitality industry, husband-wife duo Chef Michael Cherney and Sarah Cherney have announced that the slated April 1 soft opening of their downtown Solvang restaurant "peasants FEAST" will go on as planned, keeping with their commitment to community, family, and friends at this critical time.

"And this is the time – now more than ever – when we all need warmth and nourishment and something delicious in our daily lives," the couple said.

In accordance with current federal guidelines that call for all restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers, peasants FEAST will adjust their business model and offer take-out and curbside pick-up services each day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting April 1.

The Cherney's family-friendly eatery will provide seasonal, scratch-made food, sourced from local farmers and artisanal purveyors that highlight the community's agricultural backdrop.

peasants FEAST is located at 487 Atterdag Rd. (at the corner of Copenhagen Drive), Solvang. To access their menu, visit www.peasantsfeast.com, or to reach the restaurant directly, call 805-686-4555.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

