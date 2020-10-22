New cycle of COVID-19 grants opens for Santa Maria small businesses

The Santa Barbara Foundation has announced an additional cycle of the Small Business Grant Program offered by the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund in partnership with the city of Santa Maria.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 28 for the grants designed to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a foundation spokeswoman said.
The Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Foundation partnership will support grants of up to $7,500 to qualifying small businesses located within the city of Santa Maria as they reopen and adapt to operating under public health guidelines.
Santa Maria is committing $125,000 to the effort, and grants will be available until funds are depleted.
The Santa Barbara Better Together Fund was set up at the Santa Barbara Foundation in March as a committee-advised fund with an initial $500,000 donation from Deckers Brands.
The advisory committee is made up of representatives from Deckers and the Santa Barbara Foundation and other local individuals who vote on the distribution of funds.
For more information in English and Spanish, visit www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/.
