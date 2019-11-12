Michelle Castle, owner and founder of Honey Paper, has announced the relocation and opening of her Los Olivos stationary and gift shop to downtown Solvang. And the public is invited to a commemorative ribbon cutting event on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5-7 p.m.
The new Solvang storefront, now named "The Giving Ink," is still comprised of a curated stock of stationery, greeting cards, fine paper products, pens, gift items and handcrafted jewelry as her previous business was, but now reflects what Castle refers to as "a renewed interest in a more analog lifestyle," aiming to "connect the hearts of people" through handwriting, illustrations, letter writing and journaling.
Castle will continue to create original, custom watercolor maps and illustrations inspired by her travels and connection to places.
The ribbon cutting celebration will feature lemonade by Los Olivos Lemons, cheeses from Cailloux Cheese Shop, and breads by Good Seed Coffee Boutique. The shop is located at 1607 Mission Drive at Atterdag Road, in Solvang.
For more information or to reach the new shop directly, contact 805-325-9320, or visit The Giving Ink online at www.TheGivingInk.com.
Michelle Castle, Santa Ynez Valley designer and illustrator, has announced the branding expansion of her stationery and custom paper business, Honey Paper located in Los Olivos; and alongside that, the formation of a new community creative cooperative called Los Olivos Makers.
