Moviegoers can expect to make a return to Lompoc Movies 4 theater seats in June, according to a spokeswoman for Cal Gran Theatres.
After more than a yearlong closure due to COVID-19, spokeswoman Lisa Gran said Movies 4 will screen two or more feature films when it opens next month.
A reopening date and movie titles will be announced later this month, Gran noted.
When Santa Barbara County was cleared to move into the state's second-least-restrictive orange tier on April 21, rules were further eased for facilities including movie theaters. The new health order specifically allows theaters to reopen at 50% or a 200-people maximum, according to guidelines outlined by the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
While patrons may be ready to return to the popcorn line, the theater must first coordinate its movie offerings.
"We're low on product right now," said Gran, referring to the undetermined feature films to screened exclusively by Movies 4. "We can't open yet because there aren't any movies to play that HBO Max isn't streaming at the same time."
Those details are currently being worked out with film companies like Warner Bros. with whom Movies 4 has a contract with, she said.
Once theater doors open, Gran said it is unlikely four different movies will be shown simultaneously in the four auditoriums since maximum capacity has been reduced to half. Instead, theater staff plan to either stagger films or decrease the number of showtimes so that any given movie can be screened in two or more separate auditoriums at the same time.
Local chambers of commerce continue to rally behind resident businesses to stimulate their town's microeconomy, which have each suffered a financial blow since the onset of COVID-19.