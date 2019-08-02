The old Zen proverb goes, "When the student is ready, the teacher will appear," but few realize that this also applies to the teacher. Alison Nikitopoulos, an English teacher of five years at Midland School, was recently selected by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) for the federal agency’s Summer Scholar program. The program selects teachers from across the country to attend a variety of academic programs through partnered educational and cultural institutions.