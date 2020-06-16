LoyalTeach welcomes new academic counselor Yesenia Beas Ramirez

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LoyalTeach of northern Santa Barbara County recently welcomed Yesenia Beas Ramirez as academic counselor.

Baes Ramirez will work with client People's Self-Help Housing's College Club, a nonprofit which supports low income families, farmworkers, seniors and veterans with a wide range of services to promote health, well-being and career success.

Baes Ramirez will be guiding a cohort of six young women this summer who will begin their studies at Hancock College, according to Ian Cummings, founding director of LoyalTeach.

The students have all expressed enthusiasm for working with her, and she is eager to get started and watch them grow, Cummings said.

A native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and raised locally in Guadalupe, Baes Ramirez soon will graduate from Cal Poly with a major in psychology and a minor in childhood studies. Her plan is to become an academic counselor for college students with a focus in career counseling.

